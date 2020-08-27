Manchester United star Paul Pogba tests positive for Coronavirus

Paul Pogba has tested positive for coronavirus. Picture: PA

By Kate Buck

Paul Pogba has been withdrawn from the French national football team after testing positive for coronavirus.

Tottenham midfielder Tanguy Ndombele - who also plays on the French team - is also having to pull out after he tested positive alongside his team mate.

Head coach Didier Deschamps confirmed the news, saying they will not be playing in games against Sweden and Croatia next month.

Pogba was due to be called up but has been replaced by 17-year-old Rennes midfielder Eduardo Camavinga.

Following the positive test results, the two player have gone into self-isolation.

Deschamps told a press conference: "I've completed at the very last minute a change in the list, because Paul Pogba, who was previously on the list, unfortunately for him he carried out a test yesterday which was returned as positive this morning.

"So at the last moment he had to be replaced by Eduardo Camavinga."

United said in a statement: "Pogba has been replaced in the squad after testing positive for Covid-19.

"The midfielder will be unable to add to his 69 caps and 10 goals for his country in the games next month.

"Everybody at United wishes Paul a speedy recovery ahead of the new season."