Manchester United star Paul Pogba tests positive for Coronavirus

27 August 2020, 13:33 | Updated: 27 August 2020, 14:17

Paul Pogba has tested positive for coronavirus
Paul Pogba has tested positive for coronavirus. Picture: PA

By Kate Buck

Paul Pogba has been withdrawn from the French national football team after testing positive for coronavirus.

Tottenham midfielder Tanguy Ndombele - who also plays on the French team - is also having to pull out after he tested positive alongside his team mate.

Head coach Didier Deschamps confirmed the news, saying they will not be playing in games against Sweden and Croatia next month.

Pogba was due to be called up but has been replaced by 17-year-old Rennes midfielder Eduardo Camavinga.

Following the positive test results, the two player have gone into self-isolation.

Deschamps told a press conference: "I've completed at the very last minute a change in the list, because Paul Pogba, who was previously on the list, unfortunately for him he carried out a test yesterday which was returned as positive this morning.

"So at the last moment he had to be replaced by Eduardo Camavinga."

United said in a statement: "Pogba has been replaced in the squad after testing positive for Covid-19.

"The midfielder will be unable to add to his 69 caps and 10 goals for his country in the games next month.

"Everybody at United wishes Paul a speedy recovery ahead of the new season."

Happening Now

Latest UK News

See more Latest UK News

Switzerland has removed from the UK's safe travel corridor list

Switzerland, Jamaica and Czech Republic added to UK's quarantine list

World News

Pret a Manger has axed 2,800 positions from its workforce

Pret a Manger axes 2,800 jobs after coronavirus wreaks havoc on business
Dorjan Cera has been jailed for causing a crash which killed a bus driver

Drug dealer who killed bus driver and injured 14 in huge crash jailed
Pc Booth, 40, claimed he had been set up by the woman and her friend

Police officer fired for propositioning vulnerable woman for sex
The three boys were abducted last week

Father hunted by police after abducting young sons at knifepoint

Crime

The number of weekly COVID-19 cases in England has dropped 8% - the first weekly decline since July

Coronavirus: England weekly case numbers decline for first time since July