Rashford's free school meals plea dismissed by minister: 'water cannot be disconnected'

Marcus Rashford has appealed to the Government to ensure children receive free school meals during the six week holiday. Picture: PA

By EJ Ward

A plea by footballer Marcus Rashford for the Government to extend its food voucher scheme for children was dismissed by a minister on Twitter today leading her to face accusations over her 'heartless' response.

Labour and a host of prominent figures joined Rashford's calls for the Government to extend into the summer holidays the current food voucher scheme for children who receive free school meals.

The scheme was set up to effectively guarantee meals to those children who would have ordinarily been reliant on free meals during the coronavirus lockdown.

Water cannot be disconnected though — Therese Coffey #ProtectEachOtherSaveLives (@theresecoffey) June 16, 2020

Making his point in a series of tweets this morning, Rashford wrote: "1. When you wake up this morning and run your shower, take a second to think about parents who have had their water turned off during lockdown."

But the footballer's plea appears to have fallen on deaf ears after Work and Pensions Secretary Therese Coffey bluntly replied: "Water cannot be disconnected though."

As we reported yesterday, Manchester United and England forward Rashford, who raised £20million to boost food distribution with the charity FareShare, expressed concern that the plan to end the scheme next month will affect some of the most vulnerable in society.

But the Transport Secretary has insisted the Government is doing all it can to support parents during the summer holidays - despite refusing to extend the free school meal scheme.

The 22-year-old's calls have now been supported by a growing number of figures following his open letter to the Government asking them to reverse their decision to end the scheme with Labour launching a Holidays Without Hunger campaign at the weekend.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps told LBC he thought Mr Rashford was doing "great work" on his campaign, but that the Government has responded by spending "tens of billions" by "wrapping our arms around the British people" via the furlough scheme and payments to local Government bodies instead.

Almost 1.3 million pupils are eligible for free school meals.

"I don't claim to have the education of an MP in parliament, but I do have a social education," the footballer wrote in The Times newspaper.

"I am clued up on the difference a U-turn decision would make on the 1.3 million vulnerable children across the UK who are registered for free school meals because ten years ago I was one of them."

While a Department for Education spokesman has said the national voucher scheme "will not run during the summer holidays", Boris Johnson's official spokesman says the Prime Minister will respond to Mr Rashford's letter "as soon as he can".

The campaign received a further push on Monday night when Gary Lineker came out in support of it and urged the Government to consider the struggles of impoverished families during the coronavirus crisis.

"Obviously these are strange times. Kids wouldn't ordinarily be fed during the summer holidays, I understand that. But you've got to look at it and go 'These are very, very difficult times for a lot of people and a lot of families'," the former England striker and Match of the Day presenter said.

"There are a lot of young people, young children, in this country that are going hungry. And in a country like ours, a country of quite substantial wealth, that seems to be largely unacceptable.

"Hopefully the powers that be will listen. It seems strange that we have to be in a position where we are desperately arguing to try to get young people fed, and stop them being hungry."



Listen & subscribe: Global Player | Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify

Meanwhile, the Labour Party say they will today use an opposition day debate in Parliament to call on the Government to continue to directly fund the provision of free school meals over the holidays.

Labour launched a Holidays Without Hunger campaign on Sunday.

Shadow education secretary Rebecca Long-Bailey described Manchester United footballer Marcus Rashford as "one of the best of us" over his campaign to get Government to extend its free school meal voucher scheme through the summer holidays.

She told reporters: "As this crisis has brought out the best in many of us I think it's only right for the Government to fund free school meals to look after those children so that they're not hungry, and can spend their time over the summer building up their academic base so that they're in a position to start learning properly in September. "

She asked ministers to "just continue the free school meal voucher programme" and pointing to Scotland and Wales, adding: "They are going to do this over the summer holidays for their children, so why can't the Government in England do the same?"

Mr Rashford, who has raised £20 million to boost food distribution with the charity FareShare, has said he used food banks and received free meals during his underprivileged childhood in Manchester.

Mr Lineker also praised Mr Rashford, saying: "When you look at it, though, he's a 22-year-old footballer. He shouldn't be the one having to do this. But the fact that he is, is important. It's impressive. He's a very fine young man, and he's a credit to his sport and his family."

The voucher scheme provides £15 worth of vouchers a week for each eligible child, which can be redeemed in a range of supermarkets.

The Welsh Government has said free school meals will continue in Wales through the summer.

The Department for Education spokesman also said thousands of children would also receive "additional support through our Holiday Activities and Food programme, which offers activities and free meals throughout the summer holidays".