Arrests made at 'massive police incident' in Abbey Wood south-east London
8 April 2020, 04:54 | Updated: 8 April 2020, 05:16
A number of people have been arrested as part of a police operation in south-east London as witnesses reported hearing what sounded like a "massive explosion" and "gunshots".
Worried residents of Abbey Wood SE2 tweeted their concerns, one said he was woken by an "explosion that shook the house" while online footage shows a helicopter hovering over the area.
Several locals said police were raiding a traveller site.
Local resident Neil Jenman said: "Not on the night shift, but have just been woken up by a massive police incident in Abbey Wood, SE London. Not sure what it is yet though."
One image posted on Twitter appears to show a large number of emergency service vehicles at a car park in the area.
Greenwich Metropolitan Police said there was "currently an ongoing, proactive police operation" in Abbey Wood.
The operation was not terrorism-related, police added.
Massive explosion, multiple gunshots, several unmarked vans outside my door, armed police all around my block and this...— PK (@PK7x2) April 8, 2020
Little worried, anyone know what's going on at the traveler site in Abbeywood? pic.twitter.com/XFriJQmwuk
