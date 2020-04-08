Arrests made at 'massive police incident' in Abbey Wood south-east London

A large number of emergency service vehicles is pictured near the scene. Picture: Twitter/MaxDoyle18

By EJ Ward

A number of people have been arrested as part of a police operation in south-east London as witnesses reported hearing what sounded like a "massive explosion" and "gunshots".

Worried residents of Abbey Wood SE2 tweeted their concerns, one said he was woken by an "explosion that shook the house" while online footage shows a helicopter hovering over the area.

Several locals said police were raiding a traveller site.

Local resident Neil Jenman said: "Not on the night shift, but have just been woken up by a massive police incident in Abbey Wood, SE London. Not sure what it is yet though."

One image posted on Twitter appears to show a large number of emergency service vehicles at a car park in the area.

Greenwich Metropolitan Police said there was "currently an ongoing, proactive police operation" in Abbey Wood.

The operation was not terrorism-related, police added.

Massive explosion, multiple gunshots, several unmarked vans outside my door, armed police all around my block and this...

Little worried, anyone know what's going on at the traveler site in Abbeywood? pic.twitter.com/XFriJQmwuk — PK (@PK7x2) April 8, 2020

more to follow