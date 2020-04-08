Arrests made at 'massive police incident' in Abbey Wood south-east London

8 April 2020, 04:54 | Updated: 8 April 2020, 05:16

A large number of emergency service vehicles is pictured at the scene
A large number of emergency service vehicles is pictured near the scene. Picture: Twitter/MaxDoyle18
EJ Ward

By EJ Ward

A number of people have been arrested as part of a police operation in south-east London as witnesses reported hearing what sounded like a "massive explosion" and "gunshots".

Worried residents of Abbey Wood SE2 tweeted their concerns, one said he was woken by an "explosion that shook the house" while online footage shows a helicopter hovering over the area.

Several locals said police were raiding a traveller site.

Local resident Neil Jenman said: "Not on the night shift, but have just been woken up by a massive police incident in Abbey Wood, SE London. Not sure what it is yet though."

One image posted on Twitter appears to show a large number of emergency service vehicles at a car park in the area.

Greenwich Metropolitan Police said there was "currently an ongoing, proactive police operation" in Abbey Wood.

The operation was not terrorism-related, police added.

more to follow

