McDonalds confirms plans to bring breakfast items back and open walk-in restaurants

By Ewan Somerville

McDonald’s has announced a new “walk-in” takeaway service in several restaurants, and revealed their breakfast items could be back on the menu by the end of the month.

The chain will reopen 11 Roadchef service station branches on 17 June for in-person collections.

The move will apply to high street and other branches across the UK and Ireland from 24 June.

A select few branches will also trial their popular breakfast menu from the same date, although McDonald's say the location of these will be revealed "nearer the time".

Last week the fast food giant reopened 924 drive-thrus. It has also reopened 56 sites for delivery via Uber Eats.

It is running a reduced menu to enable social distancing in kitchens - but favourites including the Big Mac, cheeseburger, chicken McNuggets, chicken selects and fries are all available.

It is understood that the takeaway outlets will have strict measures to fend off the virus including hand sanitisers, floor markings to create a one-way system and self-order screens.

Seating areas, customer toilets and lifts will remain closed. Customers will also be able to order via the My McDonald’s app for collection at the takeaway branches.

The chain is expected to confirm the names of the 11 sites next week.

Tomorrow, McDonald's is also expanding delivery to over 570 restaurants across the UK and Ireland.

McDonald’s UK & Ireland chief executive Paul Pomroy said: "We’re delighted to be back. "I am extremely proud of our employees, franchisees and suppliers who are working so hard in so many communities already.

"The high street is at the heart of our business, it is where we started in the UK, in Woolwich over 45 years ago."

McDonald’s shuttered all 1,350 of its restaurants on March 23 when Britain entered lockdown, but has been gradually reopening sites across the country over the past few weeks as the rules have been eased.

