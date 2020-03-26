Meghan Markle to narrate Disney film about family of elephants

26 March 2020, 16:12 | Updated: 26 March 2020, 16:15

Meghan will be the voice on a new Disney film
Meghan will be the voice on a new Disney film. Picture: PA

By Asher McShane

Meghan Markle will narrate a new Disney film about a family of elephants and their journey across the Kalahari Desert in Africa, it has been announced.

The Duchess of Sussex will lend her voice to Disneynature's Elephant, which will be available to stream on Disney+ from April 3, three days after she and Harry quit as senior royals.

A trailer for Elephant revealed that it "follows one family's extraordinary 1,000 mile journey across Africa on an adventure that will change their lives".

In July last year Prince Harry was filmed revealing Meghan’s interest in doing voiceover work.

He spoke to Bob Iger, Disney Chief at the London premiere of the Lion King in July las year.

The Duke, 35, pointed to his wife and said asked: "You do know she does voiceovers?"

Mr Iger replies "ah I did not know that", before Harry tells him: "you seem surprised, she's really interested".

The Disney boss says: "We'd love to try. That's a great idea."

This story is being updated

