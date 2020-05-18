William and Kate urge public 'reach out to someone' struggling with mental health

18 May 2020, 12:51

EJ Ward

By EJ Ward

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have joined stars of sport, screen and music calling on the country to "reach out to someone" during the Mental Health Minute today.

The Royals were joined by a host of famous faces as they urged those with problems to speak out during a minute-long radio broadcast, that marked the start of Mental Health Awareness Week.

LBC News and all Global Radio stations joined in to broadcast the message from William and Kate.

During the broadcast the duke said: "We're all connected, and sometimes just talking about how you're feeling can make a big difference.

"So right now, let's join together across the UK and reach out to someone."

While Kate echoed his words saying: "If you're struggling, it's important to talk about it.

"Or if someone you know is acting differently, it's OK to ask how they are. Use this moment to send a message."

England captain Harry Kane, singer-songwriter Dua Lipa, actor David Tennant and world heavyweight boxing champion Anthony Joshua were among those who gave messages of support.

William and Kate called on the country to "reach out to someone" struggling with their mental health during the coronavirus outbreak.
William and Kate called on the country to "reach out to someone" struggling with their mental health during the coronavirus outbreak. Picture: PA

The Mental Health Minute was broadcast simultaneously across every radio station in the UK at 10.59am, uniting all commercial, and community stations, with organisers estimating the audience at more than 20 million.

The Mental Health Minute was produced by Radiocentre and the duke and duchess' long-running mental health initiative Heads Together which is launching a series of wellbing guides with Instagram on Monday afternoon.

The guides will focus on wellness and mental health support for people during Covid-19.

Each of the UK guides will be curated by Heads Together, and will include posts from a wide range of charity partners, influencers and supporters, signposting UK users to reliable, positive content that supports their mental wellbeing.

