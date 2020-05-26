Nando's and Greggs announce plans to reopen some stores as lockdown is eased
26 May 2020, 16:54
Nandos and Greggs have detailed their plans to reopen some stores for take-out and delivery across the UK after months of lockdown.
Chicken-shop chain Nando's will open 94 stores by tomorrow, following a successful trial using four restaurants in London and two in Manchester for deliveries.
The first 54 restaurants will open today, while a further 40 will open tomorrow in cities such as Glasgow, Edinburgh, Liverpool, Birmingham, Coventry, Leicester and Belfast.
Staff will be required to wear PPE to work in the kitchens.
The chain said it will serve from a "reduced" menu to support staff, but will still serve popular items such as peri-peri chicken wings, butterfly chicken, halloumi sticks and peri chips.
The company said that all click and collect orders must be placed online via Nandos.co.uk to avoid queues and keep customers and staff safe.
Greggs has announced 800 of its 2,050 stores will be opened by the middle of June following a successful trial in its hometown of Tyneside, Newcastle.
The chain had originally intended to open 20 stores at the start of May, but these plans were withdrew over fears customers would not obey social distancing rules.
A spokeswoman said: "We have planned and delivered robust shop trials using our new operational safety measures and they have progressed well, allowing us to now move to open an increased number of our shops from mid-June."
Other restaurant chains, including Wagamama and KFC, have also recently returned to serving hungry customers.
Full list of Nando's stores opening in the UK
Delivery:
For collection:
