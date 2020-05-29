National Trust and RHS to reopen gardens from next week

A small dedicated team of horticulturists care for RHS Garden Wisley near Woking, Surrey. Picture: PA

By Megan White

The National Trust and Royal Horticultural Society (RHS) will begin reopening their gardens from next week with pre-booked ticket systems in place to maintain social distancing.

The National Trust’s phased reopening will begin with around 29 gardens and park properties in England and Northern Ireland opening from June 3.

Meanwhile, the RHS will open its four gardens from June 1, with strictly limited numbers of pre-booked tickets available each day for members and visitors at the four properties.

Safety measures will be brought in, including limiting numbers allowed in the garden centres at any one time and floor markings to help customers queue safely, separate entry and exit points where possible, hand sanitiser points, and card transactions only.

The moves come after the UK Government amended regulations to confirm that people in England could visit gardens and land maintained for public use, while, in Northern Ireland, the Executive permitted the reopening of outdoor spaces.

The grounds of Ickworth House in Suffolk are among those sites reopening. Picture: PA

More National Trust sites will open over the coming weeks for properties where social distancing can be observed, and with only around a third of the normal number of visitors permitted.

All National Trust houses and shops remain closed, along with holiday cottages and campsites, and, while coastal and countryside car parks are mostly open, some busier ones may need to be closed or pre-booked, the charity said.

Booking for parks and gardens opens on Friday morning on property web pages via the National Trust website, and will be free for Trust members, while other visitors will pay an admission fee.

Director-general Hilary McGrady said: "We want to provide safe, local, welcoming spaces for people, and, wherever possible, we will open our gardens and parks, and coast and countryside car parks.

"The fresh air, bird song, big skies and open spaces people have missed will be there, but things will be very different, particularly at first.

"We want to thank people for their patience and support while we gradually begin reopening and welcoming our visitors."

RHS director-general Sue Biggs said: "We are delighted that the Government has said it is safe to reopen our RHS gardens because it is proven that spending time outside in green open spaces surrounded by plants has an immensely positive effect on our health.

"We look forward to welcoming our members and visitors safely back from June 1 and to bringing the joy of plants, flowers, trees and nature back into people's lives, which for so many will be a much-needed tonic."

She added that it is "imperative" that a timed slot ticket is booked in advance on the RHS website for every visitor, warning that those without tickets would be turned away.