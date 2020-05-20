Newton-le-Willows fire: Huge blaze engulfs Merseyside recycling plant

20 May 2020, 18:08

By Megan White

Firefighters are battling a huge blaze on an industrial estate in Merseyside.

Massive plumes of black smoke are visible from up to 20 miles away amid the fire at Sankey Valley Industrial Estate in Newton-le-Willows.

Crews were alerted around 11.10am on Wednesday to the fire, which involved a large quantity of plastic crates and a brick building approximately 50m x 30m, said Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service (MFRS).

A total of 20 fire engines attended and two combined platform ladders and a high volume pump were deployed as MFRS declared a major incident as crews worked in "really challenging heat conditions".

There were no reports of any casualties and police assisted in evacuating a nearby caravan site.

Local residents and businesses have been advised to keep windows and doors closed.

In a statement, MFRS said: "Firefighting continues on scene. A multi agency meeting has taken place.

"Latest information shows that the smoke plume is blowing straight up and dissipating.

“However we would advise those living and working nearby to keep windows and doors closed."

The fire also affected local rail services, with all lines closed between Newton-le-Willows and Huyton.

National Rail said they anticipated major disruption until the end of the day.

