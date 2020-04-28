NHS job applications soar as public rallies behind health service amid coronavirus crisis

File photo: NHS staff applaud outside the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital in London during the weekly "Clap for our Carers". Picture: PA

By Megan White

There has been a surge in the number of people applying for jobs in the NHS as the public rallies behind the health service during the coronavirus pandemic.

The number of applications on the NHS Jobs website hit 407,000 last month - an increase of 13,500 on the same month last year.

NHS England said the jump was another demonstration of the public's support for frontline workers as they work to treat patients with Covid-19.

Millions have shown support through the weekly Clap for Carers and the NHS Volunteer Army initiative, and now people want to roll up their sleeves and join the health service.

The number of people registering an account on the NHS Jobs website has increased from 61,000 to 82,000 over the last month.

A banner outside a home in Chiswick, west London, thanking NHS and key workers. Picture: PA

Roles include a range of health service work from frontline medical employees to kitchen staff and porters.

There were 27,700 jobs advertised in March.

Between March 9 and April 8, there were 907,000 visits to the NHS Jobs website, compared with 620,000 in the same period last year.

The news comes after more than 25,000 recently retired doctors and nurses have volunteered to return to the NHS to help during the pandemic.

Prerana Issar, chief people officer for the NHS, said: "The huge support NHS staff have received from the public has been a massive boost as they tackle the greatest global health challenge in the health service's history.

"We have had tens of thousands of former nurses, doctors and other staff coming out of retirement and a new generation starting their careers early to join the battle against coronavirus.

"Now it is clear that many more want to play their part by joining the largest health and care team in the world.

"From applauding carers to joining the NHS, there are lots of ways that people can contribute to what is rightly a national effort, and the best way that people can help is to follow the expert advice and stay home to slow the spread of the virus and save lives."