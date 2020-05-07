Notting Hill Carnival cancelled for first time in over 50 years due to coronavirus

Notting Hill Carnival has been cancelled. Picture: PA

By Kate Buck

Notting Hill Carnival has been cancelled this year due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The organisers of the event confirmed the world-famous event will not be happening on the streets of Notting Hill in West London this year.

It also means that Panorama, the annual steelband will not be taking place.

This also marks the first time ever it has been cancelled.

They said the decision to cancel the annual event - which is a highlight of many Londoner's year - was the "only safe option" and they had to put people's lives first.

A statement added: "We also have no wish to place extra strain on our colleagues at St John Ambulance and the NHS. We, of course, work very closely with them for Carnival and want to take this opportunity to express our utmost respect, admiration and gratitude for their work."

NHC PUBLIC ANNOUNCEMENT

We have an update for you regarding NHC 2020.

Please see our official statement from the NHC Board of Directors. pic.twitter.com/owjdchFcz1 — Notting Hill Carnival Ltd. (@NHCarnivalLDN) May 7, 2020

However, it was announced that organisers are looking at the event taking place in an "alternate" form, the details of which will be released at a later date.

More to follow...