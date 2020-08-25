Breaking News

Ofqual chief Sally Collier stands down following A-level results fury

The head of Ofqual is stepping down following fury after A-level results. Picture: PA

By Kate Buck

The chief of Ofqual, Sally Collier, is standing down from her position following the fury over A-levels results, it has been confirmed.

Ms Collier will be replaced by her predecessor Dame Glenys Stacey, who held the role from 2011 to 2016.

In a statement, it was said she decided the "next stage of the awarding process would be better overseen by new leadership".

Ofqual, the regulator of exams in England, added its board supported Ms Collier's decision to stand down.

It comes after the government was forced into a U-turn on A-level results this year, after hundreds of thousands of results were downgraded due to a controversial algorithm brought in due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Her resignation comes amid calls for Education Secretary Gavin Williamson to also resign following the scandal.

Reacting to the news of her resignation, he thanked her for her work over the past four years.

He added: "Following Sally Collier's decision to step down as Ofqual's chief regulator, I'd like to thank her for the commitment she has shown to the role over the last four years and wish her well for the future.

"I welcome Ofqual's announcement that Dame Glenys Stacey is to assume a temporary leadership role as acting chief regulator and also the new internal governance arrangements put in place with Ofsted support. This will make sure Ofqual can fully focus on the important functions it must deliver as the independent regulator for qualifications, examinations and assessments in England.

"Moving forward, my department will continue to work closely with Ofqual's leadership to deliver fair results and exams for young people."

More to follow...