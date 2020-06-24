One adult and two children injured after 'explosion' at house in Wales

A house has "exploded" in South Wales. Picture: Facebook

By Kate Buck

One adult and two children have been injured in an explosion at a house in South Wales.

Emergency services were called to the home in Church Road, Seven Sisters, shortly after 2pm this afternoon.

Pictures from the scene show the house completely obliterated from the blast.

A police spokeswoman said: "South Wales Police received numerous reports of an explosion at a property in Church Road, Seven Sisters, on Wednesday at 2.05pm.

"A number of properties and vehicles in the street have been damaged and the area has been evacuated.

"Three people, one adult and two children, have been injured in the incident.

"We remain at scene with emergency service colleagues and ask people to continue to avoid the area at this time."

Cars have also been damaged on the street. Picture: Kirsten Allison Williams

Residents survey the damage. Picture: Kirsten Allison Williams

The Welsh Ambulance Service said five emergency vehicles responded to the scene, while an air ambulance also attended.

A spokesman said: "We were called on Wednesday 24 June at approximately 14.05pm to reports of an explosion in a residential area of Seven Sisters near Neath.

"We responded with five vehicles of the Hazardous Area Response Team, one rapid response vehicle, two emergency ambulances and one specialised medical team and we received the support of the Wales Air Ambulance.

"One patient was transported by road ambulance to Morriston Hospital, Swansea, and two patients were transported by air ambulance to Southmead Hospital, Bristol."

More to follow...