Water buffalo kills man and injures two others in south Wales

5 May 2020, 18:46 | Updated: 5 May 2020, 18:50

Picture: PA
A 57-year-old man has died and two people have been injured after being attacked by a water buffalo in Monmouthshire, south Wales.

A statement from Gwent Police said: "We received a report of an incident at a commercial property in Gwehelog, Monmouthshire, at around 2.50pm on Tuesday May 5, after two men and a woman were attacked by a water buffalo.

"A 57-year-old man from the Gwehelog area was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics from Wales Ambulance Service.

"A 19-year-old man from the Gwehelog area sustained critical injuries during the incident. He has been taken to the University Hospital for Wales for treatment by the Welsh Air Ambulance.

"A 22-year-old woman from the Gwehelog area sustained a serious injury to her leg. Her injuries are not thought to be critical and she has been taken to the Royal Gwent Hospital for treatment by the Wales Ambulance Service.

"The water buffalo has been destroyed.

"Officers received assistance from the National Police Air Service (NPAS) at the scene."

