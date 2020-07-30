Breaking News

People arriving in Scotland from Luxembourg will have to self-isolate

File photo: Adolphe Bridge In Luxembourg. Picture: Getty

By Megan White

People arriving in Scotland from Luxembourg will have to self-isolate for 14 days as restrictions are reimposed in the European country.

A rise in Covid-19 cases means Luxembourg has been taken off the list of countries exempt from quarantine, the Scottish Government said.

It follows a similar decision about Spain on July 25.

The measures will come into force from midnight on Friday, having been announced only hours before.

It is thought the measure will be applied across the UK when the air bridges are reviewed on Friday.

There are also fears that Belgium could have restrictions reimposed after the number of cases jumped.

Justice Secretary Humza Yousaf said: "This decision is based on the latest available data from the Joint Biosecurity Centre and it gives another clear indication that the virus is active and still spreading.

"We have always maintained that we are closely monitoring the pandemic situation in all countries and we will impose quarantine requirements as necessary in a bid to protect the public.

"This virus is showing a resurgence in areas and it should not be forgotten how deadly it remains.

"Our priority to is suppress the virus, prevent it from being transmitted and protecting public health."

The decision came as Health Secretary Matt Hancock also warned travellers that new countries could be added to the quarantine list in the coming days .

He said ministers are looking at ways to reduce the 14-day period, possibly by the use of multiple tests, amid pressure from the tourism industry.

But he said ministers are constantly considering whether to add countries to the quarantine list and when pressed if new nations could be added in the next few days, he replied: "Yes."

Mr Hancock also hinted that the length of time people with coronavirus symptoms must self-isolate for will be increased to 10 days in England.

The Health Secretary told LBC's Nick Ferrari that the Government would be "guided by the science" over the length of time people with coronavirus symptoms must self-isolate for, but he revealed there would be an announcement on the matter on Thursday.

Speaking to LBC Mr Hancock warned, "we can see a second wave of the virus rising in Europe."

Deputy chief medical officer Professor Jonathan Van-Tam is expected to announce on Thursday that the period will increase from the current rule of seven days.

Mr Hancock warned that a new spike in Covid-19 cases is "clearly" beginning to emerge in Europe as he said "we've got to do everything" to prevent it reaching the UK's shores.

He hinted that Prof Van-Tam will announce the change for the self-isolation period for those with the key symptoms of a new continuous cough, high temperature or loss of taste or smell.