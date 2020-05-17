Police break up '70 person rave' amid coronavirus lockdown

17 May 2020, 12:24

Officers dispersed the “mass gathering” at Granville Country Park in Telford just after 8pm on Saturday
Officers dispersed the “mass gathering” at Granville Country Park in Telford just after 8pm on Saturday. Picture: Telford Cops

By Megan White

Police were forced to break up a group of 70 people flouting lockdown rules on Saturday after they held a rave in a country park in Shropshire.

Officers dispersed the “mass gathering” at Granville Country Park in Telford just after 8pm on Saturday.

Police said the event appeared to be “pre-planned” as the group had a DJ set up.

When they asked one attendee why they were there, they replied: "I'm sick of self isolation."

Telford Cops tweeted: We are attending a mass gathering/rave at the Granville park. I'm told 70 people here! We have worked so hard and sacrificed so much and this group decide it doesn't apply. I'm shocked that people would care so little. #hangYourHeadsInShame”

They later added: “Just to clarify. We don’t fine unless there is no other action open. We engage and explain. We asked the group to disperse and they did.

“We would ask anyone who is thinking of organising one of these events to think of the bigger picture. Please refer to the government guidelines.”

Under social distancing guidelines, people are allowed to meet one person from another household in a public space while maintaining two-metres distance.

Groups of larger than two are only allowed if they are members of the same household.

People caught breaking the rules could be handed a £100 fine.

