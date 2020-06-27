Body of missing Belfast teenager Noah Donohoe found in storm drain

Noah Donohoe, 14, went missing six days ago. Picture: PA

By Kate Buck

Police have confirmed the body of missing Belfast schoolboy Noah Donohoe has been found.

Noah, 14, went missing shortly after leaving his home on his bike at 5.30pm on Sunday.

He was later seen cycling naked at 6.11pm, but no further sightings of him were made after that.

Noah was eventually found in a storm drain at around 9.45 this morning, which had not previously been accessible due to high tides.

His disappearance sparked a huge search operation, involving local and specialist officers, specialist police dogs and an air support unit.

On Thursday his backpack, trainers, hoody, bike and mobile phone were found.

Early indications show that police do not believe there is any sign of foul play in his death.

A PSNI spokesperson said: "Police can confirm that a body was recovered in the North Belfast area just before 9.45am today.

"Officers believe it is the missing teenager Noah Donohoe and are continuing to provide support to his family at this very difficult time.

"Enquiries are continuing and there are no further details at this stage.

"Please refrain from speculation as this is not helpful."