Two police officers injured while breaking up illegal rave in Hackney

Police were called around 11pm to the Woodberry Down Estate. Picture: Social media

By Megan White

Two police officers were injured after missiles were hurled at them while they tried to break up an illegal rave in Hackney.

Police were called around 11pm to the Woodberry Down Estate in north London after residents complained about noise and anti-social behaviour.

As they tried to get the crowd to leave the area, they became hostile, with specially trained public order officers being called in to help.

Missiles including canisters, bottles and a bicycle were thrown at police.

One of the injured officers was taken to hospital with bruising to his ribs, but has since been discharged.

The other officer sustained a leg injury but was able complete the remainder of his duty.

Two men, aged 18 and 19, were arrested; one for violent disorder and obstruction and the latter for obstruction. They remain in custody.

The area was cleared by 4am.

DAC Lucy D'Orsi said: "Officers responded to calls from residents concerned about a large gathering, noise, anti-social behaviour and violence.

“The violence and disorder they encountered is totally unacceptable as is the fear I am sure this generates amongst the local community, who called the police for help.

“In this case the irresponsible actions of the organiser led to injuries to our officers. Under no circumstance will policing accept this particularly after we had appealed for such events not to take place.

“We have seen an increase in unlicensed music events which, as well as being very disruptive to communities and irresponsible in terms of posing an increased risk of COVID-19 transmission, they have in some cases led to violence which affects both those attending and the officers who have to shut them down as well as causing fear and anxiousness in local communities who we help and protect.

“We are already reviewing CCTV footage and officers’ body worn footage to bring those who committed offences to justice.

“Officers will continue to patrol this weekend in increased numbers to keep communities safe.

“They will be engaging with local communities but will also be using tactics such as stop and search.

“Those who go to unlicensed music events are putting themselves, their families and their communities at risk.

“I urge anyone considering attending an event like this to re-think their plans.

“Officers will be out across London, closing these events down, and they will arrest anyone suspected of criminal offences.”