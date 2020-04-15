Pregnant nurse dies from coronavirus but her baby is saved

Mary Agyeiwaa Agyapong, 28, was a nurse at Luton and Dunstable Hospital, pictured. Picture: Google Street View

By Megan White

A pregnant nurse who had tested positive for coronavirus died hours after her baby daughter was delivered safely.

Mary Agyeiwaa Agyapong, 28, who was a nurse at Luton and Dunstable Hospital, passed away on Sunday.

According to Channel 4 News, her baby was delivered by emergency caesarean section.

Staff were told in an internal email that the child was delivered after Ms Agyapong’s condition “deteriorated.”

It is not known if the baby girl has also contracted Covid-19.

Ms Agyapong had been working at the hospital until at least March 12, well into her third trimester, Channel 4 news reported.

But the hospital said it did not have any coronavirus patients before she took maternity leave.

David Carter, CEO, Bedfordshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, said: “It is with great sadness that I can confirm the death of one of our nurses, Mary Agyeiwaa Agyapong, who passed away on Sunday (12th April).

“Mary worked here for five years and was a highly valued and loved member of our team, a fantastic nurse and a great example of what we stand for in this Trust.

“She tested positive for Covid-19 after being tested on 5th of April and was admitted to the hospital on the 7th April.

“Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with Mary’s family and friends at this sad time.

“We ask that the family’s privacy is respected at this time.”

Colleagues paid tribute to Ms Agyapong, who also went by her married name Mary Boateng, on a GoFundMe page set up to help her family financially.

Renai Mcinerney wrote: "Sister Mary was my colleague, I worked alongside her for a few years. She deserves her family to be looked after, after she devoted her life to the NHS as a nurse.

"It's time to look out/after our own and return the selflessness persona Mary carried and give something so small, but so big to her family in this time of need. RIP sister Mary!"

Caitlin Green posted: "So sorry to Mary's family and friends for her loss. She will live on in her beautiful baby girl."

The page has already raised almost £4,500 since it was set up on Wednesday morning.