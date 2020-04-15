Pregnant nurse dies from coronavirus but her baby is saved

15 April 2020, 17:51 | Updated: 15 April 2020, 19:41

Mary Agyeiwaa Agyapong, 28, was a nurse at Luton and Dunstable Hospital, pictured
Mary Agyeiwaa Agyapong, 28, was a nurse at Luton and Dunstable Hospital, pictured. Picture: Google Street View

By Megan White

A pregnant nurse who had tested positive for coronavirus died hours after her baby daughter was delivered safely.

Mary Agyeiwaa Agyapong, 28, who was a nurse at Luton and Dunstable Hospital, passed away on Sunday.

According to Channel 4 News, her baby was delivered by emergency caesarean section.

Staff were told in an internal email that the child was delivered after Ms Agyapong’s condition “deteriorated.”

It is not known if the baby girl has also contracted Covid-19.

Ms Agyapong had been working at the hospital until at least March 12, well into her third trimester, Channel 4 news reported.

But the hospital said it did not have any coronavirus patients before she took maternity leave.

David Carter, CEO, Bedfordshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, said: “It is with great sadness that I can confirm the death of one of our nurses, Mary Agyeiwaa Agyapong, who passed away on Sunday (12th April).

“Mary worked here for five years and was a highly valued and loved member of our team, a fantastic nurse and a great example of what we stand for in this Trust.

“She tested positive for Covid-19 after being tested on 5th of April and was admitted to the hospital on the 7th April.

“Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with Mary’s family and friends at this sad time.

“We ask that the family’s privacy is respected at this time.”

Colleagues paid tribute to Ms Agyapong, who also went by her married name Mary Boateng, on a GoFundMe page set up to help her family financially.

Renai Mcinerney wrote: "Sister Mary was my colleague, I worked alongside her for a few years. She deserves her family to be looked after, after she devoted her life to the NHS as a nurse.

"It's time to look out/after our own and return the selflessness persona Mary carried and give something so small, but so big to her family in this time of need. RIP sister Mary!"

Caitlin Green posted: "So sorry to Mary's family and friends for her loss. She will live on in her beautiful baby girl."

The page has already raised almost £4,500 since it was set up on Wednesday morning.

Happening Now

Latest UK News

See more Latest UK News

Coronavirus – Wed Apr 15, 2020

Loved ones allowed to say goodbye to Covid-19 victims as pregnant nurse dies
Fines have been issued to those seen as flouting lockdown guidelines

Coronavirus: More than 3,000 fines handed out for those flouting lockdown rules
Care badge

Hancock faces criticism over ‘badge of honour’ for social care workers
UK-EU Brexit negotiations will continue amid the coronavirus outbreak

UK and EU agree on further Brexit talks amid coronavirus pandemic
Health Secretary Matt Hancock showing the new ‘Care’ badge

‘Badge of honour’ announced for social care workers

Ambulances outside the NHS Nightingale Hospital at the Excel Centre in London

Touching poem honours work of immigrant key workers