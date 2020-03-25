Watch in full: Prime Minister's Questions - MPs grill Boris Johnson

25 March 2020, 11:36 | Updated: 25 March 2020, 13:05

Watch live as MPs grill Boris Johnson on his response to the Covid-19 pandemic and Jeremy Corbyn takes to the dispatch box for the final time as Labour leader.

Prime Minister's Questions was understood to be scheduled to last for an hour on Wednesday, giving MPs twice the time typically allotted under new Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle to scrutinise Boris Johnson over his coronavirus plans.

Jeremy Corbyn will be granted more questions than the usual six in his final PMQs before he stands down as Labour leader.

Parliament is expected to close on Wednesday evening for an early Easter recess after emergency legislation to tackle the coronavirus crisis has been approved.

Commons Leader Jacob Rees-Mogg has tabled a motion for the House of Commons to rise until April 21, in a move backed by Labour as Covid-19 swept through Westminster.

Watch the whole exchange in the video at the top of the page.

