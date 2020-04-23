Prince William, Kate Middleton, Charles and Camilla join millions in saluting NHS heroes

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Charles and Camilla led the nation in thanking the NHS. Picture: BBC/Clarence House

By Maddie Goodfellow

Members of the royal family tonight joined millions of people across the country in applauding Britain's frontline NHS heroes.

The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall were seen applauding outside Birkhall, Aberdeeneshire where they have been isolating since leaving London.

Prince William and Kate Middleton were joined by their children George, Charlotte and Louis, who also celebrated his second birthday today.

The family took to their doorstep at their Norfolk home, Anmer Hall.

The cheers and applause could be heard ringing out across the UK at 8pm on Thursday as millions stood on their front-door steps and thanked our NHS heroes.

It is the fifth week in a row that the UK has shown their appreciation for the NHS staff and key workers risking their lives during the pandemic.

Elsewhere, emergency service workers could be seen flashing their blue lights and sounding their horns and sirens.

Staff at NHS Nightingale in London also headed outside of the building to clap, and said in a tweet that they are "clapping for London at 8pm tonight, to thank them for self isolating.

"It has allowed us to not open a 1000 beds and probably saved the lives of some of the team."

Staff at Glasgow's new NHS Louisa Jordan hospital gathered outside the front of the building to applaud all the other NHS heroes working around the clock.

Elsewhere in Glasgow, staff at the Queen Elizabeth University hospital were met with huge applause and sirens.

The Islington Fire Service also headed outside the station to flash their sirens and clap at 8pm.

Met Police officers were even joined by their horses to cheer on key workers.

Global joined the nation in clapping for our carers. Picture: Global

Staff at Glasgow’s new temporary hospital NHS Louisa Jordan have applauded our NHS and frontline heroes #ClapForOurCarers pic.twitter.com/qGyomrFiJd — LBC News (@LBCNews) April 23, 2020

Staff at Glasgow’s Queen Elizabeth University Hospital were met with huge applause.#ClapForOurCarers #ClapForTheNHS pic.twitter.com/c8mnJhrxxn — LBC (@LBC) April 23, 2020

The team @LFBIslington have joined with the nation to clap for our NHS and Frontline Heroes. #ClapForOurCarerspic.twitter.com/jSY9oN0Hhk — LBC News (@LBCNews) April 23, 2020

Even the @metpoliceuk police horses have joined with the nation to clap for our NHS and Frontline Heroes. #ClapForOurCarers pic.twitter.com/yg4uUN7aYT — LBC News (@LBCNews) April 23, 2020

First Secretary of State Dominic Raab joined in with the clap for carers applause in Westminster on Thursday.

Mr Raab, who is deputising for Boris Johnson while he recovers from coronavirus, said in a Twitter post: "The weekly #ClapForCarers and #NHSHeroes is a brilliant demonstration of how the UK unites in moments of crisis.

"By coming together we will beat this virus."

Members of RAF Benson, who are still working, all gathered in a socially distanced formation to applaud.

In a tweet, they said: "Critical members of #TeamBenson are still working to maintain our operational output and support the Aviation Task Force.

"Today they gathered, socially distanced, to send thanks from the whole force to all carers and key workers."

In Leeds, children could be seen standing outside their homes and banging pots and pans to show their appreciation.

Dogs and staff fromGuideDogsUK also posted a clip of them applauding.

Critical members of #TeamBenson are still working to maintain our operational output and support the Aviation Task Force. Today they gathered, socially distanced, to send thanks from the whole force to all carers and key workers. #ClapForCarers #ClapForKeyWorkers #ClapForNHS pic.twitter.com/MYHSGcpt2W — RAF Benson (@RAFBenson) April 23, 2020

People across the country have joined together to #ClapForOurCarers including these children in Thorner, Leedspic.twitter.com/zx5aa1LTxK — LBC News (@LBCNews) April 23, 2020

Staff and pooches at @guidedogs have taken part in the weekly #ClapForOurCarers salute to thank frontline care workers during the coronavirus pandemic. pic.twitter.com/8eb1odg4fn — LBC News (@LBCNews) April 23, 2020

It comes as Health Secretary Matt Hancock announced today that key workers and their families will be able to get coronavirus tests from tomorrow.

The announcement is a major expansion of UK testing, and will mean millions more people would be eligible.

People will then receive a text or email with an appointment at a drive-through centre or can request a home test kit, although the latter are currently in limited supply.

Elsewhere, Nicola Sturgeon said a return to normal life with no coronavirus lockdown restrictions is “not on the cards in the near future,” with the chance some measures could be kept in place until next year.

The First Minister said that the Scottish Government was "increasingly confident" that measures put in place were helping to stop the spread of the virus but that we must “find a new normal” amid the outbreak.

The UK's death toll from coronavirus in hospitals also rose by 616, down from a rise of 759 yesterday.

A total of 18,738 patients have died in hospital after testing positive for coronavirus in the UK as of 5pm on Wednesday, the Department of Health said.