Royals join UK in paying tribute to NHS staff in #ClapForOurCarers

Hundreds of thousands of people joined the effort to praise the NHS. Picture: PA

By Megan White

The Royal Family led Britain in clapping to thank NHS and social care workers tackling the coronavirus pandemic.

Brits across the country joined together in a moment of thanks at 8pm on Thursday to applaud the brave healthcare staff treating patients suffering from Covid-19.

The Royal Family led tributes, with the Queen, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex posting emotional messages on social media.

The Queen said the country is "enormously thankful" for the commitment of all those working in science, health and the emergency and public services, as the royal family joined the Clap for Carers public display.

In the message posted on the royal family's official Instagram account, the Queen said: "We are enormously thankful for the expertise and commitment of our scientists, medical practitioners and emergency and public services."

To all the doctors, nurses, carers, GPs, pharmacists, volunteers and other NHS staff working tirelessly to help those affected by #COVID19: thank you.#ClapForOurCarers #ClapForNHS pic.twitter.com/XnaUPJyDoX — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) March 26, 2020

The post featured a video of the Earl and Countess of Wessex and their children Lady Louise Windsor and Viscount Severn, who all clapped after Edward paid tribute to workers.

He said: "So from all of us just a huge thank you to so many of you working on the frontline - you're really appreciated keep up the fantastic work."

The Earl and Countess of Wessex, and their children, show their support for all those working on the frontline 👏#clapforourcarers pic.twitter.com/vsl5EygItY — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) March 26, 2020

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge posted a video of Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis clapping, with the message: "To all the doctors, nurses, carers, GPs, pharmacists, volunteers and other NHS staff working tirelessly to help those affected by #COVID19: thank you."

Harry and Meghan posted a moving message on Instagram, thanking those working so hard to fight the pandemic and saying they were “applauding from across the pond.”

Prime Minister Boris Johnson (right) and Chancellor Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street, London, joining in with a national applause for the NHS. Picture: PA

Their message said: “Thank you for all that you continue to do! Applauding you from across the pond #clapforourcarers #NHS”

Prime Minister Boris Johnson tweeted: "On behalf of the whole country, I want to thank all the incredible nurses, doctors, NHS support staff & carers who are working flat out to fight coronavirus ?? #ClapForOurCarers #ClapForNHS To help them, and protect the NHS, we need everyone to stay at home #StayHomeSaveLives"

Touching footage showed people standing on their doorsteps to clap, cheer and make noise amid the pandemic, which has claimed 578 lives in the UK alone.

Meanwhile notable buildings were lit up in blue for the salute as part of the #lightitblue campaign which has been organised by members of the events and entertainment industry as a way to say thank you.

On behalf of the whole country, I want to thank all the incredible nurses, doctors, NHS support staff & carers who are working flat out to fight coronavirus 👏 #ClapForOurCarers #ClapForNHS



To help them, and protect the NHS, we need everyone to stay at home #StayHomeSaveLives pic.twitter.com/kpdQ5KHQiy — Boris Johnson #StayHomeSaveLives (@BorisJohnson) March 26, 2020

Incredible show of appreciation and solidarity for our NHS staff on my street and streets across the country tonight.#ClapForOurCarers #ClapForNHS pic.twitter.com/8XoBjaQ9cL — Jeremy Corbyn (@jeremycorbyn) March 26, 2020

People on Bristol's harbourside stood on their balconies and at their windows to clap and cheer as the nearby church bells chimed at 8pm.

The sound of pots and pans being clanged could be heard, as well as triangles being struck and cars and boats honking their horns.

Residents of Woodford Green clap in their street. Picture: PA

Other people to join the applause included Scotland’s chief medical officer.

In Birmingham’s jewellery quarter, workers took to the streets to applaud, cheer and rattle pans to celebrate.

LONDON: We just sent a message loud & clear to every single NHS worker:



💙 You truly are the best of us



💙 Your hard work & dedication is saving lives every single day



💙 We couldn't be more grateful



Video: @chloe_millerRD @GSTTnhs#ClapForCarerspic.twitter.com/e7BThkAN88 — Sadiq Khan (@SadiqKhan) March 26, 2020

Elsewhere, including Brentwood in Essex fireworks were set off.

In a street in Newham, Nottinghamshire, people came out of their doors one by one to clap in honour of the NHS.

We're very proud to have joined in with the #clapforourcarers this evening 💕



To every single one of our friends at @NHSuk & everyone else working hard in the fight against #Coronavirus, we would like to say a very big thank you! 👏#ThankYouNHS - together we can beat this 👊 pic.twitter.com/Sj7tLiIbkR — West Midlands Police - #StayHomeSaveLives (@WMPolice) March 26, 2020

In a branch of Asda in Accrington Lancashire, staff stood two metres apart for a special round of applause.

There was riotous noise with the sound of clapping, pans and boats sounding their horns on the Tyne between Newcastle and Gateshead and applause echoed through the narrow streets of the small villages of Cambridgeshire.

Notable buildings were lit up in blue for the salute as part of the #lightitblue campaign. Picture: PA

In the centre of Manchester, applause rang out through the empty streets and blocks of flats as people throughout the UK took the time to honour people helping the UK overcome the coronavirus crisis.

Clapping, cheering, sirens and car horns were heard outside St Helier Hospital in Carshalton, south London.

One taxi driver who stopped outside had decorated his car with the message: "Thank u NHS hero's."

Lorraine Carney, 49, and husband Paul, 51, were among a handful of people who clapped and cheered while stood spaced out on a green across the road from the hospital.

Mrs Carney, who said the couple lived two roads away, said: "I was quite emotional."

"I have had four children and when they have been poorly I have been up here and they have helped us all the way through.

"I had all my four children here and my four grandchildren have been born here."