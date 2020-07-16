Security guard 'fired' after 'racially profiling' British Vogue editor Edward Enninful

Edward Enninful said the security guard instructed him to 'use the loading bay'. Picture: PA

By Rachael Kennedy

A security guard has reportedly been fired after British Vogue editor Edward Enninful said he had been racially profiled by him as he arrived at work.

Mr Enninful, who has been the magazine's editor-in-chief since 2017, said the security guard had instructed him to "use the loading bay" as he walked into work on Wednesday.

In a post to Instagram, he said: "Today I was racially profiled by a security guard whilst entering my work place.

"As I entered, I was instructed to use the loading bay.

"Just because our timelines and weekends are returning to normal, we cannot let the world return to how it was.

"Change needs to happen. And it needs to happen now."

The fashion mogul went on to say that Conde Nast, which owns the magazine, had "moved quickly to dismiss the security guard".

He added: "It just goes to show that sometimes it doesn’t matter what you’ve achieved in the course of your life: the first thing that some people will judge you on is the colour of your skin."

Prior to joining British Vogue, Mr Enninful worked at i-D magazine, Italian Vogue, American Vogue and W magazine.

He was awarded an OBE in 2016 for his services to diversity in the fashion industry.