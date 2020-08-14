'Severe' fire breaks out at Cadbury Club in Bournville

By Megan White

A huge fire has broken out at the Cadbury Club in Bournville, with fifty firefighters battling the blaze.

There are six appliances on the scene in Birmingham, with a “severe fire” at the timber framed building.

Emergency services rushed to the scene shortly before 5pm on Friday.

There are no injuries but local residents have been advised to keep their windows shut.

West Midlands Fire Service said there were four jets in use and asked people to avoid the surrounding area.

David Barker, who runs Brum Baby Bank, told LBC News: “The roof is gone off the Cadbury Club, there’s certainly been huge damage inside.

Crews from @KingsNortonFire @Bournbrookfire @Northfieldfire @BillesleyFire @HighgateFire @Woodgatefire @Smethwickfire @Oldburyfire are currently dealing with a severe fire in Bournville. 4 main jets are in use. Please avoid Bournville Lane, Mary Vale Round and the surrounding ... — West Midlands Fire Service (@WestMidsFire) August 14, 2020

“When we got here, the smoke was so thick you couldn’t quite see, but as they’ve hosed it back, you could see that it was in the building itself.

“At one point, there was quite a loud bang, and a huge plume of smoke shot up so we assumed something had exploded from within.

“It’s really, really sad to see it go up in flames – when we got here, we didn’t know what it was, but as soon as we saw it was the Cadbury Club, my heart really sank.

“I was born and raised here, I had my 18th birthday there, it holds a lot of memories for me and my family and friends, and I just hope once they’ve dealt with all the damage they can rebuild it in just the same way that it was before.”