ISIS bride Shamima Begum can return to UK for citizenship fight, court rules

Shamima Begum fled London in 2015 to join the Islamic State in Syria. Picture: PA

By Rachael Kennedy

Shamima Begum should be allowed to return to the UK to appeal the revoking of her British citizenship, senior judges have said.

The Court of Appeal ruled on Thursday that the "only way" Ms Begum - who fled London at 15 years old to join the Islamic State - could have a fair and effective appeal would be if she was in UK at the time.

Lord Justice Flaux, who delivered the ruling with Lady Justice King and Lord Justice Singh, said "fairness and justice" must outweigh national security concerns on the facts of the case.

He added that such concerns could be "addressed and managed" if she eventually returns to the country.

"If the Security Service and the Director of Public Prosecutions consider that the evidence and public interest tests for a prosecution for terrorist offences are met, she could be arrested and charged upon her arrival in the United Kingdom and remanded in custody pending trial," the court said.

The ruling is a crucial win for Ms Begum, who initially lost the first hurdle to regain her citizenship back in February.

Now 20 years old, the runaway was just a teenager when she travelled to Syria with her school friends Kadiza Sultana and Amira Abase, then 16 and 15 respectively.

She claimed she had married Dutch IS fighter Yago Riedijk just 10 days after arriving in the war-torn nation and went on to have three children with him - all of whom died.

After three years under IS rule, a heavily-pregnant Ms Begum was found living in a refugee camp in Syria last year, where she told news outlets she wanted to come home.

In response, the then Home Secretary Sajid Javid revoked her British citizenship, citing national security concerns.

Ms Begum decided to take legal action against the Home Office as a result, arguing the decision had left her stateless and at risk of death or inhuman and degrading treatment, making it unlawful.

But the Special Immigration Appeals Commission (SIAC) - a specialist tribunal - ruled that it was, in fact, a lawful decision because Ms Begum was "a citizen of Bangladesh by descent".

It also found that she "cannot play any meaningful part in her appeal" which could mean the appeal would "not be fair and effective" - although "it does not follow that her appeal succeeds".

But in Thursday's ruling, Lord Justice Flaux said it was an "unthinkable" decision from the SIAC to conclude that the 20-year-old could not take a meaningful part in her appeal.

He added: "It is difficult to conceive of any case where a court of tribunal has said we cannot hold a fair trial, but we are going to go on anyway."

This story is being updated