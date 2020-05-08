Watch: The Queen addresses the nation on the 75th anniversary of VE Day

8 May 2020, 17:59

Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II is to deliver a message to the United Kingdom as the country honours servicemen and women on the 75th anniversary of VE Day.

At 9pm, the Queen addresses the nation after a day of national remembrance of the sacrifices made during World War II.

The UK came together to celebrate victory in Europe on May 8 1945 and this year's celebration is marked by the fact the country is in a lockdown due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Watch the Queen's message to the nation in full above at 9pm tonight

The Queen is to address the nation on the anniversary of VE Day
The Queen is to address the nation on the anniversary of VE Day. Picture: Supplied

People across the UK came together for a two-minute silence on VE Day to remember those who fought and died in the Second World War.

At 11am, the nation paused to honour the memories of the British servicemen and women who gave their lives during the bloody, six-year-long, global conflict.

The silence was led by the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall in a broadcast from a location in Scotland, where they are self-isolating.The royal pair laid a wreath and a bunch of flowers at a war memorial close to Balmoral Castle in Aberdeenshire.

Happening Now

Latest UK News

See more Latest UK News

Police

Journalists at two Belfast newspapers threatened by loyalists
The Royal Air Force Red Arrows pass over Buckingham Palace in London during a flypast in central London to mark the 75th anniversary of VE Day

Flypasts and festivities as UK commemorates VE Day 75

George Eustice

No ‘dramatic overnight change’ to coronavirus lockdown measures, says minister
McDonalds limited reopening

McDonalds drive-thru ‘made for social distancing’, says Environment Secretary
VE Day 75th anniversary

Trumpeters and buglers unite across the country to play The Last Post
No 10 confirmed it is in talks with transport operators

Rail services 'to increase from May 18' in preparation for easing of lockdown rules