Three teenagers guilty of manslaughter of Pc Andrew Harper

By Megan White

Three teenagers have been found guilty of the manslaughter of Pc Andrew Harper, who was killed "in the line of duty" as he attempted to stop them from stealing a quad bike.

Henry Long, 19, was found guilty of manslaughter after having previously admitted the offence.

Passengers Jessie Cole and Albert Bowers, both 18, were also found guilty of manslaughter at the Old Bailey on Friday.

The three were all found not guilty of murder.

They have all admitted conspiracy to steal a quad bike.

Pc Andrew Harper was responding to a reported theft four hours past the end of his shift when his ankles got caught in a tow rope attached to the getaway car.

The 28-year-old policeman had become dislodged more than a mile down a country road by the time his colleague, Pc Andrew Shaw, came across him "barely alive".

Cole, from Aldermaston, and Bowers and Long, both from Mortimer, Reading, admitted conspiring to steal the quad bike.

A pathologist's report found Pc Harper suffered "a very severe injury to the brain" which is "likely to have rendered him unconscious" after his head struck the ground.

The trial heard Long drove at an average speed of 42.5mph along Admoor Lane in Berkshire, near Reading, on the evening of August 15 in such a fashion that the stricken officer was "swung side-to-side like a pendulum in an effort to dislodge him".

Jurors were told they had been trying to escape police, having been caught in the act of stealing the bike from Bradfield Southend at 11.17pm.

Mr Laidlaw said the thieves were determined to take the vehicle "whatever the cost", having been disturbed earlier in the day.

Not only did they have gloves and masks to avoid detection, but they also had tools with them which might easily have been used as weapons, it was claimed.

Pc Harper and his crewmate responded to the reported theft despite it being well beyond the end of their shift.

The defendants heard the jury's verdicts over video-link due to problems with a prison van preventing them from being in court.



The trio hugged and held each other's hands when they were cleared of murder, but Bowers cried out when he learned he had been convicted of manslaughter.



After the news sunk in, both Long and Cole became very distressed, with Long apparently in tears having to be comforted by his co-defendants.



Bowers however, seemed elated, and could be seen smiling and patting the other two in an attempt to cheer them up.