Today's changes to lockdown rules in England, Scotland and Wales - explained

Clare Gleadell cleans and disinfects surfaces at Beautique beauty salon in Loughborough. Picture: PA

By Asher McShane

Lockdown rules are being eased again in England, Scotland and Wales from today. But what are the changes?

ENGLAND

Beauty salons, nail bars and tattoo shops are to open for the first time in four months today as part of the latest relaxation of lockdown restrictions in England.

But not all treatments can go ahead. Face waxing, eyelash treatments, make-up application and facials are all still forbidden because of the heightened risk of transmission.

Both fixed and freelance workers have been given the green light to resume services by the Government.

Screens and barriers will be in place between customers and staff in many premises, with increased surface cleaning and hand washing enforced.

You will be likely to see more disposable equipment, and skin to skin contact will have to be avoided. Businesses are being asked to halt 'walk-ins' and introduce booking systems.

Bosses are being told to space out chairs for treatments and if that is not possible, staff are being told to wear extra protective equipment.

SCOTLAND

In Scotland, hospitals are to reopen to visitors, children can play contact sports outdoors and shopping centres will welcome back customers.

From today, organised outdoor contact sports for children and young people can resume.

Non-essential shops inside shopping centres can also reopen from today, and dental care will return.

Pregnant women can also have a designated person accompany them to ante and post-natal appointments.

From Monday people in hospital in Scotland who do not have coronavirus will be able to have a designated visitor.

WALES

Today in Wales sees the opening of the hospitality sectors outdoors. Pubs, restaurants and cafes can now open their gardens for people to grab food and drink.

Hairdressers also re-opened their doors for the first time in months today – as well as most indoor attractions.

Organised outdoor activities can start again, including team sports, classes and other activities that can be done in the open air.

This is after a weekend that saw the beginning of the tourism sector starting to restart – with self-contained holiday accommodation taking bookings from Saturday.

A few weeks before this, outdoor attractions and beauty spots, like Snowdonia National Park, were allowed to see tourists as the stay local rule was lifted.

In one of the largest packages of lockdown restriction easing that was announced on Friday – Wales will see Playgrounds and community centres open on July the 20th.

Then on the 27th July, accommodation with shared facilities like campsites can take bookings and then museums, galleries, cinemas, beauty salons and tattoo parlours can re-open.

With the lockdown easing today – we also understand that bars and restaurants can start serving food and drink indoors from the 3rd August. That’s after the next review of the Welsh lockdown which legally has to be done by the end of the 30th July, on the 3 week cycle.

That all depends on the re-opening of the outdoor hospitality sector in Wales – and if the number of cases of Coronavirus continues to fall – which depends on the next few weeks – as more people venture out to grab a pint or a snack from pubs up and down the country.

It’ll be very different to what we’re used to in Wales, as the 2 meter social distancing rule is still in place as the Welsh Government says that’s the safest way to protect people’s health. But, they also acknowledge there are some situations people can’t maintain that distance.

With venues opening up – businesses in Wales now have to put in place additional measures where that distance can’t be maintained – like minimising face-to-face contact and maintain hygiene.

The re-opening of gyms is still being discussed as well as the use of face masks, but they are being recommended on public transport.

Additional reporting Peter Gillibrand