Transport for London secures £1.6bn bailout to keep services running

14 May 2020, 19:33

The government has given TfL an emergency £1.6bn cash injection
The government has given TfL an emergency £1.6bn cash injection. Picture: PA

By Asher McShane

Transport for London has been granted a £1.6 billion government bailout to keep services running during the coronavirus crisis.

It comes hours after London Mayor Sadiq Khan said TfL would run out of cash by the end of Thursday as passenger numbers and revenue plummet because of the Covid-19 lockdown.

The funds come at a cost to TfL with major changes with the way the Tube operates. The Tube will return to a full service.

