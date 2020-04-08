Tributes paid after NHS nurse, 29, becomes 14th medic to die from coronavirus

Tributes have been paid to nurse Rebecca Mack. Picture: Social media

By Asher McShane

Tributes have been paid to Rebecca Mack, 29, a nurse who lost her life after a fight with coronavirus.

Friends have paid tribute to Ms Mack, from Northumberland, telling of their ‘heartbreak’ at her death.

Friend Sarah Bredin-Kemp wrote on Facebook: "She was honest, warm and charismatic. She worked hard and made her family proud every single day.

"She knew her worth and never settled for less, and wouldn't let her friends settle either.

"She was so proud of her work and so happy to have such amazing work friends.

Cheryl Murphy said: “Tonight we light a candle for a kind caring nurse who sadly lost her life to covid-19 just starting her life getting ready to buy her first home always smiling rest in paradise and if any one can learn something from this please stay at home and stay safe keep your babies home!”

Newcastle upon Tyne Hospitals said in a statement: “We are aware of the sad news being reported that a nurse, who previously worked in the Royal Victoria infirmary, has died after contracting coronavirus and our thoughts are with her family and friends.

They said the nurse had not worked at the children’s cancer unit at the RVI “for many months” and sent “heartfelt sympathies and condolences to their former colleague.”

The lives of several medical workers have so far been claimed by coronavirus.

Dr Anton Sebastianpillai died from coronavirus on Saturday at Kingston Hospital. Heart surgeon Jitendra Rathod also died from the disease in Cardiff after testing positive.

Lynsay Coventry, 54, died at Mid Essex Hospital Services NHS Trust last week. Nurse Liz Glanister also died in Liverpool.

Two other nurses, five doctors and two healthcare assistants have also died in the UK after contracting Covid-19.

Nurse John Alagos, 23, died last week after working a 12 hour hospital shift.