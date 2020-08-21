Exclusive

'Burn it down with the staff in it' bar where 8 staff have Covid receives online threats

By Victoria Smith

'Burn it down with the staff in it' - A bar where eight members of staff tested positive for coronavirus has received death threats online

After eight members of staff tested positive for COVID-19 at a bar in Wakefield, the owner has told LBC News they received death threats after posting about the outbreak amongst workers on Facebook.

On Tuesday, Truth, in Wakefield city centre uploaded a social media post explaining that all the team were in self-isolation and the venue had employed new workers.

Kevin Spencer, the owner said as soon as it was made public: "People have mentioned putting all the staff into the venue and burning the place down.

He added: "It's not the staff's fault for contracting the virus. The staff have done everything they should've have done, we've done everything we should've done. We've informed the public, we've told track and trace, everybody is in isolation."

Other comments online included demands for the bar's licence to be stripped.

Just one of the threats the bar received online. Picture: PA

Kevin Spencer said he's worried the backlash they received will cause other bars to decide against disclosing information about positive cases in their own workforce.

He added: "It's only going to discourage people to be honest, I know of quite a few venues and they are trying to keep it quiet now."

"The staff have been sticking up for themselves on social media, they haven't done anything wrong. I've had to post comments defending the staff and basically saying don't blame the victims."

Eight members of staff at a bar in Wakefield have tested positive for coronavirus. Picture: LBC

Wakefield Council confirmed that as of Monday 17 August, eight members of Truth's workforce tested positive for COVID-19, and action was quickly taken to help limit the spread of the virus.

The owner said Truth bar had "followed all the guidelines" by operating a one-way system, insisting everyone is seated and strict cleaning routines "yet it has still affected the staff".

Mr Spencer added: "The good thing from our point of view is that we didn't give it to any customers".

Truth bar has undertaken a deep clean and continues to remain open with new staff in place.