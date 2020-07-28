Two children hospitalised after being swept out to sea in Kent

28 July 2020, 22:58

File photo: The HM Coastguard search and rescue helicopter attended the incident in Dymchurch
File photo: The HM Coastguard search and rescue helicopter attended the incident in Dymchurch. Picture: PA

By Megan White

Two children were hospitalised after getting into difficulty while swimming off the Kent coast.

Emergency services rushed to Dymchurch after an adult and the two children got into trouble around 3pm on Wednesday.

One child was taken to Ashford Hospital by the HM Coastguard search and rescue helicopter, while the other was taken by road.

The adult was able to return to the beach themselves.

A Maritime and Coastguard Agency spokeswoman said: “At just after 3pm this afternoon, HM Coastguard received multiple 999 calls about three people, two children and one adult, in difficulty in the water off Dymchurch, Kent.

“We sent the HM Coastguard search and rescue helicopter from Lydd, Dungeness Coastguard Rescue Team and Littlestone RNLI lifeboat. Kent Police and South East Ambulance also attended and a local vessel assisted.

“The helicopter took one child to Ashford hospital and the other child was taken to hospital by South East Ambulance Service. The adult was able to self-recover back to shore.”

