Uber introduces mandatory face coverings for riders and drivers

Uber has said anyone who is not wearing a face mask may be banned from using the service. Picture: PA

By Kate Buck

Uber has said riders and drivers must wear face masks from Monday - or risk being banned from using the service.

Passengers must cover their face from the bridge of their nose to their chin, and anyone who is not will have their ride cancelled.

If the same person is repeatedly reported for not covering their face, the company says they will risk being banned from the ride-share app altogether.

A new feature has also been introduced to verify if the driver is wearing a face covering by asking them to take a selfie before allowing them online.

If a driver arrives and is not wearing a face covering, the passenger has the right to cancel the ride.

Read more: UK GDP's 'biggest ever fall' during first full month of lockdown

Read more: UK to backtrack on full border checks with EU due to coronavirus

Jamie Heywood, Uber's regional general manager for northern and eastern Europe, said: "For months we've been urging people to stay home, for their safety and the safety of drivers who make essential trips.

"Now, as cities begin to reopen and people start moving again, we're taking measures to help everyone stay safe and healthy every time they use Uber.

"We've introduced measures to ensure that every driver can access the PPE (personal protective equipment) they need for free to help keep them safe when driving with Uber, and from Monday, we will require anyone using the Uber app in the UK to wear a face covering."

Face coverings are being introduced across the country to held stem the spread of Covid-19, which is transmitted through airborne droplets that get exhaled by infectious people, particularly when talking, coughing or sneezing.

The latest measure comes in on the same day face coverings will also be mandatory on public transport, and inside stations.