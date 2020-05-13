UK coronavirus death toll rises by 494 to 33,186

By Maddie Goodfellow

The official number of Covid-19 deaths in the UK has risen to 33,186 after another 494 deaths were recorded in the past 24 hours.

Of the deaths that occurred in hospitals, 244 were in England, 61 in Scotland, 22 in Wales and two in Northern Ireland, the Department of Health said.

Today's overall death toll is 133 less than yesterday's confirmed 627.

The Department of Health also confirmed that the number of confirmed Covid-19 cases stands at 229,705.

A further 3,422 people tested positive for the virus in the past 24 hours, with 87,063 tests being carried out.

This is still short of the government's pledged 100,000 tests per day that was supposed to be in place from last month.

NHS England confirmed those who died in the last 24 hours were between 49 and 99 years old. Four of the 244 had no known underlying health conditions.

When broken down by region, the NHS numbers report:

East of England - 32 cases

London - 33 cases

Midlands - 51 cases

North East & Yorkshire - 43 cases

North West - 44 cases

South East - 28 cases

South West - 13 cases

Scotland - 61cases

Wales - 22 cases

Northern Ireland - 2

It comes as Boris Johnson announced during Prime Minister's Questions that at least 275 healthcare workers have died from the virus so far.

New ONS figures suggest the UK's true death toll is more than 40,000.

The figure is different to the government total, as it includes the deaths of people suspected but not confirmed to have Covid-19.