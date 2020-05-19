UK coronavirus death toll rises by 545 to 35,341

The latest UK death toll has been announced. Picture: PA

By Maddie Goodfellow

The UK Government's coronavirus deaths figure has increased by 545 to 35,341.

These figures only count the deaths of people who tested positive for the virus.

They include people who have died in hospitals, care homes and the wider community after testing positive for the virus.

At yesterday's daily coronavirus update the government's official death toll for the UK stood at 34,796.

In the 24 hours prior to 9am on Tuesday, in England 174 more patients have died with the virus, with another 29 in Scotland, 16 in Wales and seven in Northern Ireland.

In the same period, 89,784 tests were carried out or dispatched, with a total of 2,412 positive results.

Overall a total of 2,772,552 tests have been carried out, and 248,818 have come back positive.

The latest ONS figures were released earlier on Tuesday. Picture: PA

Earlier on Tuesday, it was announced that the number of deaths involving Covid-19 in the UK passed 44,000, according to the latest data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

ONS figures released today show that 39,071 deaths involving Covid-19 occurred in England and Wales up to May 8 (and had been registered up to May 16).

The latest figures from the National Records of Scotland, published last week, showed 3,213 deaths involving Covid-19 had been registered in Scotland up to May 10.

Figures from the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency, also published last week, showed 599 deaths involving Covid-19 had been registered in Northern Ireland up to May 13.

Taken together, these figures mean that so far 42,883 deaths have been registered in the UK where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate, including suspected cases.

The ONS figures are higher than the government totals because they include all mentions of Covid-19 on a death certificate, including suspected Covid-19, and are based on the date that deaths occurred.

The Department of Health figures are based on when deaths were reported, and are for deaths where a person has tested positive for Covid-19.