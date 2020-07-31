UK set for hottest day of the year with 35C temperatures predicted

In June - a major incident was declared when thousands flocked to Bournemouth beach. Picture: PA

By EJ Ward

Forecasters say today will be the hottest of the year so far, with parts of the UK expected to be warmer than mainland Europe.

Parts of the UK are predicted to see temperatures above 35 degrees celsius but people are being reminded to stick to social distancing after images of packed beaches last month.

It comes as experts warn of the "increasing impact" of climate change after four UK temperature records were broken last year.

But Leader of Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole Council - Vikki Slade has told LBC News they're more prepared this time around to tackle any issues.

A major incident was declared in Bournemouth in June after thousands of people swamped the beach on the hottest day of the year.

The local authority, BCP council, covers Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole and in June they instigated a multi-agency emergency response to tackle the issues caused by people descending on the beach.

There were reports of drug-taking, fights, people using residents' gardens as toilets, abuse of refuse collectors, as well as more widespread issues of overcrowding

"Although the weather today is going to be the hottest day of the year, we hope, that's what our towns are set up for," Cll Slade told LBC News.

The Council leader said Bournemouth now has a "fantastic new app" which will allow people to identify the quietest part of the beach.

She revealed the local authority had put "much more rigorous parking restrictions" in place along with extra staff and security on beaches.

Cllr Slade said she thought the new beach safe app would be able to allow people to spread out and ensure social distancing is maintained.

She also told LBC News that now the beach would also have lifeguards back, which was not an option during the more extreme points of the lockdown.