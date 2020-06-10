Live

Watch live: Boris Johnson set to announce plans to reopen zoos

10 June 2020, 16:56 | Updated: 10 June 2020, 16:59

By Asher McShane

Boris Johnson is due to lead the government's daily briefing on coronavirus later today where he is expected to confirm plans to reopen zoos and safari parks from next week.

The development comes after the OECD warned that the UK's economy is likely to be the worst affected among developed countries due to coronavirus.

The Prime Minister is to deliver his daily update from 5pm today.

In other news today, Boris Johnson is looking at plans to set up 'air bridges' to help restart the UK's aviation industry, and Frankie and Benny's announces the closure of 125 sites with up to 3,000 jobs at risk

Watch the prime minister live below from 5pm.

Happening Now

Happening Now

Latest UK News

See more Latest UK News

Black Lives Matter

Racial justice activists urge supporters to protest peacefully
Boris Johnson has announced 'social bubbles' for lone households

PM announces 'support bubbles' plan and confirms zoos and all shops can reopen from Monday
Single households can form a bubble with another household from Saturday

‘Support bubbles’ for single households – how the system will work
Coronavirus

Lockdown restrictions could be eased in Wales next week, says First Minister
Thirlmere reservoir in the Lake District

Cumbria urges visitors not to stay overnight after campers fined
Professor Neil Ferguson said deaths could have been halved if lockdown was brought in one week earlier

UK coronavirus death toll 'could have been halved if lockdown was brought in a week earlier'