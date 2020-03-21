Live

Watch LIVE: Coronavirus press conference from Downing Street

A senior cabinet minister will be hosting today's conference. Picture: PA

The first weekend coronavirus press conference from number 10 is live here - the stream will appear below once it begins.

Watch LIVE: Environment Secretary George Eustice MP takes this afternoon's press conference from 10 Downing Street.#CoronaCrisis



https://t.co/wflHhfALm5 — LBC (@LBC) March 21, 2020

Read more coronavirus content:

Coronavirus: Imams plead with older men to stay away from mosque

Coronavirus: Treasury Secretary urges businesses "stand behind your workers"

Coronavirus: Stop going out, it is going to kill people, warns ICU doctor

James O'Brien hears businessman's "gut-wrenching" coronavirus story