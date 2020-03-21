Live

Watch LIVE: Coronavirus press conference from Downing Street

21 March 2020, 14:09 | Updated: 21 March 2020, 14:14

A senior cabinet minister will be hosting today's conference
A senior cabinet minister will be hosting today's conference. Picture: PA

The first weekend coronavirus press conference from number 10 is live here - the stream will appear below once it begins.

