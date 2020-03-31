Live

Watch LIVE: the government's coronavirus press conference

31 March 2020, 13:55 | Updated: 31 March 2020, 13:57

Watch LIVE: the government's coronavirus press conference. Picture: PA
Maddie Goodfellow

By Maddie Goodfellow

Watch the government's coronavirus daily public briefing - the feed will appear here once it begins.

At Monday's conference, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab announced £75 million will be spent on charter flights to ensure stranded Brits can return home as the coronavirus pandemic rages on.

He said: "Where commercial fights are no longer running, the government will provide financial support for charter flights, and they will be promoted by the government and British Embassies."

It comes as the Prime Minister hosted the first ever virtual Cabinet meeting via videolink today, and told senior ministers that "the situation is going to get worse before it gets better - but it will get better".

Coronavirus LIVE: UK death toll may be over 20 per cent higher than previously thought

Boris Johnson: 'The situation is going to get worse before it gets better'

Girl, 12, becomes 'youngest coronavirus death in Europe'

