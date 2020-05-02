Live

Watch LIVE: Robert Jenrick delivers daily Downing Street press conference

Robert Jenrick is leading todays Downing Street press conference. Picture: PA

By Kate Buck

Local Government Secretary Robert Jenrick Robert Jenrick will be delivering today's Downing Street press conference.

He is set to be joined by England's deputy chief medical officer Dr Jenny Harries.

Todays conference will come the day after Health Secretary Matt Hancock said 122,000 tests were done in just 24 hours, although there was some dispute over whether those tests had been "carried out".

The number included around 40,000 tests which had been delivered, but not necessarily completed.

Today's conference also comes as the government continues to deliberate on whether or not to recommend face masks in line with a number of other countries worldwide.

Follow our live blog below for the latest on the press conference from 3.30pm