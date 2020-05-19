Women's lives 'at risk over coronavirus lockdown abortions', High Court hears

The challenge was being heard at the High Court. Picture: PA

By Ewan Somerville

Women’s lives have been “put at risk” by new laws allowing them to take abortion pills at home during the coronavirus pandemic if they cannot access a clinic, the High Court has heard.

Two senior judges were told on Tuesday that the decision “usurps proper parliamentary procedure”.

A Christian group is challenging the new Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) policy, which allows pregnant women to have medical abortions at home up to 10 weeks into pregnancy, following phone or video consultation with a doctor.

The change is limited for two years or until the virus crisis is over.

Lawyers acting for Christian Concern argue that the new measures were introduced without proper parliamentary scrutiny. The DHSC is fighting the case.

Michael Phillips, barrister for Christian Concern, told the court that “for the last half a century” women have had protections under the Abortion Act 1967 and “as a result of this amendment, those have been lost”.

He added: “This is not just about abortion procedures to be followed in the pandemic, it is about the usurping of proper parliamentary procedure.

“Women’s lives have been put at risk because of this amendment.”

In written documents to the court, Mr Phillips said the Government has failed to fully take into account factors such as the physical and psychological risks for women and the risk of women being coerced into an abortion.

He also pointed to the risk of a woman taking abortion drugs prescribed for another person, and the risk that they will be taken outside the 10-week gestation limit.

Mr Phillips said the decision “represents a very significant change of the substantive abortion law, with massive impact on the delicate balance of competing rights and interests involved in this issue”.

Christian Concern revealed it would be launching legal action last month after a double Government U-turn over its abortion laws.

Ministers initially said that women and girls would be allowed to take abortion pills at home and doctors to prescribe from their homes during the coronavirus pandemic.

Hours later, the statement was removed from the department’s website, with officials saying it was “published in error".

Health Secretary Matt Hancock told MPs that abortion rules would not be changed as part of the response to the Covid-19 outbreak but days later the current change was implemented. The DHSC has been approached for comment.

Lord Justice Singh and Mr Justice Chamberlain are due to give their verdict on Tuesday afternoon.