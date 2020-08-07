Friends reunion delayed again by coronavirus pandemic

The long-awaited Friends reunion has been delayed once again. Picture: Getty

By Nick Hardinges

The eagerly anticipated Friends reunion special has been pushed back once again because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The one-off show had been due to launch with the HBO Max streaming service in May, before Hollywood production was halted.

Last month, Friends star David Schwimmer - who plays Ross in the sitcom - gave fans fresh hope and said filming could begin in August.

However, the ongoing Covid-19 outbreak in the US has once again delayed production and filming dates are yet to be determined, according to Variety.

The Friends special will see Schwimmer reunited with co-stars Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and Matthew Perry - who play Rachel, Monica, Phoebe, Joey and Chandler respectively.

Read more: Friends cast set to reunite for unscripted special episode

It was announced back in February and filming is due to take place on the show's original soundstage - Stage 24 - on the Warner Bros lot in Burbank, California.

The famed US sitcom ran for 10 seasons and racked up 236 episodes between 1994 and 2004 and remains one of the most popular shows on TV.

Jennifer Anniston had previously posted a photo of the cast on her Instagram page with the caption: "It's happening..."

Matthew Perry posted a similar message via Twitter on 5 February, leaving fans in hope that a reunion was on the cards.

Listen & subscribe: Global Player | Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify