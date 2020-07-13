Kelly Preston actress and wife of John Travolta dies aged 57

Kelly Preston has died aged 57. Picture: PA

By EJ Ward

Actress Kelly Preston the wife of John Travolta, has died aged 57 after battle with breast cancer.

Preston, who starred in films such as Mischief, Twins and Jerry Maguire, lost her two-year battle with the disease, Travolta said in an Instagram post.

Alongside a photograph of her, he wrote: "It is with a very heavy heart that I inform you that my beautiful wife Kelly has lost her two-year battle with breast cancer. She fought a courageous fight with the love and support of so many.



"My family and I will forever be grateful to her doctors and nurses at MD Anderson Cancer Centre, all the medical centres that have helped, as well as her many friends and loved ones who have been by her side.

"Kelly's love and life will always be remembered. I will be taking some time to be there for my children who have lost their mother, so forgive me in advance if you don't hear from us for a while. But please know that I will feel your outpouring of love in the weeks and months ahead as we heal. All my love, JT".





The couple had been married for nearly 30 years and have a daughter, Ella, and son, Benjamin.



Their son, Jett, died at the age of just 16 after suffering a seizure during a family holiday in the Bahamas in 2009.