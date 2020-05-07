Personal valet to US President Donald Trump tests positive for coronavirus

Donald's Trump personal Valet has tested positive for Covid 19. Picture: PA

By Kate Buck

A US Navy Officer who works in close proximity to Donald Trump and his senior staff members has tested positive for coronavirus.

The news has raised concerns that Trump himself could have been exposed to the virus, but the White House has said both the President and Vice President Mike Pence have since tested negative for the virus.

According to CNN, Trump was "upset" at the news the valet had tested positive, and the revelation someone in such close proximity to the President was "hitting the fan" in the White House.

In the United States, valets are part of an elite military unit based in the White House.

The White House confirmed the news, and said in a statement: "We were recently notified by the White House Medical Unit that a member of the United States Military, who works on the White House campus, has tested positive for Coronavirus.

"The President and the Vice President have since tested negative for the virus and they remain in great health."

The serviceman, who has not been identified, is said to have started showing symptoms on Wednesday, although it is not known if they have been in direct contact with the President and his senior staffers.

