Trump accepts Republican nomination warning Biden will 'destroy American greatness'

President Trump has warned Democratic challenger Joe Biden will "demolish" the American Dream. Picture: Getty

By EJ Ward

US President Donald Trump has laid out a stark warning to voters that his opponent Joe Biden will "demolish" the American dream if he wins November's Presidential election.

Donald Trump has formally accepted his party's renomination to be US president during the Republican National Convention.

But he laid out a stark choice for voters.

Speaking on the final night of the Republican convention, the president depicted his opponent as "the destroyer of American greatness".

He said the Democrats would give free rein to "violent anarchists".

Mr Biden has a steady single-digit lead over Mr Trump with 68 days to go until voters deliver their verdict.

The 74-year-old broke with tradition by using the White House's executive mansion as a political backdrop and defying pandemic guidelines to address a tightly packed, largely maskless crowd.

He was introduced by his daughter Ivanka, an influential White House adviser, who portrayed the famously bombastic president as someone who empathises with those who have suffered through the pandemic.

"We have spent the last four years reversing the damage Joe Biden inflicted over the last 47 years," Mr Trump said, referring to his Democratic opponent in November.

"At no time before have voters faced a clearer choice between two parties, two visions, two philosophies or two agendas."

"This election will decide whether we save the American dream," he said, "or whether we allow a socialist agenda to demolish our cherished destiny."

Hitting out at his opponents, Mr Trump said: "Your vote will decide whether we protect law-abiding Americans, or whether we give free reign to violent anarchists, agitators, and criminals who threaten our citizens."

He claimed the Democrats at their party convention last week had painted America as a place of racial and economic injustice.

"So tonight," he said, "I ask you a very simple question - how can the Democrat Party ask to lead our country when it spends so much time tearing down our country?

"In the left's backward view, they do not see America as the most free, just, and exceptional nation on earth. Instead, they see a wicked nation that must be punished for its sins."

Attacking the Democrats Mr Trump claimed the election is choice between him, and a radical agenda.

He said: "Joe Biden is not a saviour of the nation's soul, he is a destroyer of America's job, and given the chance, the destroyer of American greatness."

Donald Trump has formally accepted the nomination while laying out a stark warning to voters. Picture: Getty

And with the word, "my fellow Americans, tonight, with a heart full of gratitude and boundless optimism, I proudly accept this nomination for President of the United States," Donald Trump formally accepted the nomination as the Republican presidential candidate.

"In a new term as president, we will again build the greatest economy in history – quickly returning to full employment, soaring incomes, and record prosperity," he continues, adding that the US will also be safe from "all threats" with him as president.

President Trump then went on to claim he had done more for black Americans during his time in office than Joe Biden.

Mr Trump said: "I have done more for the African American community than any other president since Abraham Lincoln.

"I have done more in three years for the black community than Joe Biden has done in 47 years"

Children of Donald trump applaud the president. U.S. President Donald Trump formally accepts the 2020 Republican presidential nomination during his Republican National Convention address. Picture: PA

The President ended his acceptance speech by laying out his vision for another four years with him as President.

He said: "Over the next four years, we will make America into the manufacturing superpower of the world.

"We will expand Opportunity Zones, bring home our medical supply chains, and we will end our reliance on China once and for all.

"We will continue to reduce taxes and regulations at levels not seen before.

"We will create 10 million jobs in the next 10 months.

"We will hire more police, increase penalties for assaults on law enforcement, and surge federal prosecutors into high-crime communities.

"We will ban deadly Sanctuary Cities, and ensure that federal healthcare is protected for American citizens – not illegal aliens.

"We will have strong borders, strike down terrorists who threaten our people, and keep America out of endless and costly foreign wars.

"We will appoint prosecutors, judges, and justices who believe in enforcing the LAW – not their own political agenda.

"We will ensure equal justice for citizens of every race, religion, colour and creed.

"We will uphold your religious liberty, and defend your Second Amendment right to keep and bear arms. And if we don't win, your second amendment doesn't stand a chance.

"We will protect Medicare and Social Security.

"We will always, and very strongly, protect patients with pre-existing conditions, and that is a pledge from the entire Republican Party.

"We will end surprise medical billing, require price transparency, and further reduce the cost of prescription drugs and health insurance premiums.

"We will greatly expand energy development, continuing to remain number one in the world, and keep America energy independent.

"We will win the race to 5G, and build the world's best cyber and missile defence.

"We will fully restore patriotic education to our schools, and always protect free speech on college campuses.

"We will launch a new age of American ambition in space. America will land the first woman on the moon – and the United States will be the first nation to plant its beautiful flag on Mars."

Donald Trump pledged the "United States will be the first nation to plant its beautiful flag on Mars.". Picture: Getty

Donald Trump closed his address to supporters by saying they were "unstoppable" if they worked together.

"Together, we are unstoppable. Together, we are unbeatable. Because together, we are the proud citizens of the United States of America. And on November 3rd, we will make America safer, we will make America stronger, we will make America prouder, and we will make America greater than ever before!

"Thank you all, God bless you. God bless America. Goodnight"