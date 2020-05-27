SpaceX forced to postpone launch due to bad weather

A SpaceX Falcon 9, with NASA astronauts Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken in the Dragon crew capsule. Picture: PA

By Megan White

SpaceX was forced to postpone its spacecraft launch just 20 minutes before lift-off because of bad weather conditions.

The mission, called Demo-2, was called off because of clouds and a risk of lightning.

It has been rescheduled for Saturday, with a second attempt taking place at 3.22pm Eastern Time / 8.22pm BST.

It will be the first launch of NASA astronauts from the US since 2011, with Robert Behnken and Douglas Hurley set to travel to the International Space Station.

After being told "unfortunately, we are not going to launch today", one of the crew replied: "It was a good effort by the teams and we understand."

SpaceX is the American aerospace manufacturer owned by Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

An estimated 1.7 million people from around the world tuned in to the launch from The Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

But as the weather conditions became worse, the US space agency postponed the mission for safety reasons.

The US Air Force's 45th Weather Squadron, which monitors the weather for air and space operations, had forecast between a 40 per cent and 60 per cent chance of favourable conditions at the launch site in Florida.

Nasa, which has strict rules about the conditions for manned crew missions, said of one these rules was being violated just minutes before the launch.

What a shame - @SpaceX launch is scrubbed, but the rules are there in the interest of safety. A great rehearsal and reset for the next launch attempt in 3 days, Sat 30th at 15:22 (ET).

You can still go outside and see the @Space_Station pass over at 21:20 in the UK. — Tim Peake (@astro_timpeake) May 27, 2020

Reacting to the news, Ivanka Trump tweeted: "The launch of the SpaceX Crew Dragon to the ISS was scrubbed 17 minutes before the scheduled launch due to inclement weather. Leaving Kennedy Space Center now ... disappointing, but safety first! Launch will be rescheduled!"

British astronaut Tim Peake said: "What a shame - @SpaceX launch is scrubbed, but the rules are there in the interest of safety. A great rehearsal and reset for the next launch attempt in 3 days, Sat 30th at 15:22 (ET)."