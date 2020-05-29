Taylor Swift accuses President Trump of 'stoking the fires of white supremacy and racism'

The singer criticised Mr Trump for his response to protests in Minneapolis. Picture: PA

By Megan White

Taylor Swift has accused US President Donald Trump of "stoking the fires of white supremacy and racism" on Twitter.

The singer criticised Mr Trump for his response to violent protests in Minneapolis over an incident where a black man died while being arrested.

Watch: Minneapolis police station firebombed over George Floyd death

George Floyd was seen on camera gasping for breath while a white police officer knelt on his neck before he died on Monday night.

In a tweet which tagged the President, Swift said: "After stoking the fires of white supremacy and racism your entire presidency, you have the nerve to feign moral superiority before threatening violence? We will vote you out in November."

Minneapolis George Floyd protests: US police arrest CNN reporter and crew live on air

The singer also quoted a tweet from the President that he said was addressed at the "thugs" who are "dishonouring the memory of George Floyd" with the protests.

Former President Barack Obama also released a statement after Mr Floyd's death, saying it "should not be normal in 2020 America."

After stoking the fires of white supremacy and racism your entire presidency, you have the nerve to feign moral superiority before threatening violence? ‘When the looting starts the shooting starts’??? We will vote you out in November. @realdonaldtrump — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) May 29, 2020

President Trump wrote: “I can’t stand back & watch this happen to a great American City, Minneapolis.

“A total lack of leadership. Either the very weak Radical Left Mayor, Jacob Frey, get his act together and bring the City under control, or I will send in the National Guard & get the job done right.”

He later added: “These THUGS are dishonoring the memory of George Floyd, and I won’t let that happen.

“Just spoke to Governor Tim Walz and told him that the Military is with him all the way.

“Any difficulty and we will assume control but, when the looting starts, the shooting starts.”

Twitter placed a message alongside the second tweet, warning that it breached the site's rules for glorifying violence.

President Trump's tweet was accompanied by a message from Twitter. Picture: Twitter

Twitter said: "This Tweet violates our policies regarding the glorification of violence based on the historical context of the last line, its connection to violence, and the risk it could inspire similar actions today.

"We've taken action in the interest of preventing others from being inspired to commit violent acts, but have kept the Tweet on Twitter because it is important that the public still be able to see the Tweet given its relevance to ongoing matters of public importance.

"As is standard with this notice, engagements with the Tweet will be limited. People will be able to Retweet with Comment, but will not be able to Like, Reply or Retweet it."

After the President’s tweets, troops were deployed to the city amid continuing protests which have caused widespread destruction and fires.

Mr Trump has claimed that he has been unfairly treated by the social media platform, and accused it of targeting him and his supporters.