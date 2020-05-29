Twitter hides Trump tweet accusing President of 'glorifying violence'

The US President has recently signed an Executive Order against social media firms and censorship. Picture: PA

By EJ Ward

Donald Trump has once again seen his tweets fall foul of Twitter's rules as the President's post on rioters is hidden as it breaks rules around glorifying violence.

The social media site placed a warning label over a post from the US President after he threatened to deploy the military to Minneapolis to "shoot" rioters as a third night of protests swept the city.

President Trump used Twitter to issue the threat just hours after demonstrators in the US city stormed and set fire to a police station which had become a focus for protests.

Users are now required to click on the message to see the President's post.

Users now have to click on the message to view the President's tweet. Picture: LBC News

Twitter said: "This Tweet violates our policies regarding the glorification of violence based on the historical context of the last line, its connection to violence, and the risk it could inspire similar actions today."

"We've taken action in the interest of preventing others from being inspired to commit violent acts, but have kept the Tweet on Twitter because it is important that the public still be able to see the Tweet given its relevance to ongoing matters of public importance.

"As is standard with this notice, engagements with the Tweet will be limited. People will be able to Retweet with Comment, but will not be able to Like, Reply or Retweet it."

The move comes after the social media site added fact-checking labels to two of his tweets earlier in the week after Trump made false claims around postal voting fraud.

This caused the President use Twitter to complain to his 80 million followers and accuse social media sites of attempting to censor his and other conservative voices.

On Thursday, Mr Trump signed an executive order which aimed to remove some of the legal protections given to social media platforms in the US.

Fact checking labels were added to two of Trump's tweet. Picture: PA

Twitter branded the executive order a political move which attacked free speech.

"This EO is a reactionary and politicised approach to a landmark law," the company said in a statement.

"#Section230 protects American innovation and freedom of expression, and it's underpinned by democratic values.

"Attempts to unilaterally erode it threaten the future of online speech and Internet freedoms."

It is currently unclear what impact the executive order will have on Twitter and wider social media use around the world.