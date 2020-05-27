Live

Watch live: SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft launch

By Maddie Goodfellow

SpaceX is set to launch two NASA astronauts into space tonight - the live feed will appear here once it begins.

The mission, called Demo-2, will be the first launch of NASA astronauts from the US since 2011.

NASA administrator Jim Bridenstine has called the launch “a new generation, a new era in spaceflight.”

Astronauts Robert Behnken and Douglas Hurley will travel to the International Space Station.

SpaceX is the American aerospace manufacturer owned by Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

Earlier on Wednesday, he said launching astronauts into space "is a dream come true".

He added: "I am incredibly excited to be here. On behalf of the SpaceX team, and as Jim said, this really is the culmination of an incredible amount of hard work by the SpaceX team, by Nasa, and by a number of other partners in the process of making this happen."

The launch is scheduled for 5.33pm BST (4.33pm EDT, 1.33pm PDT). Liftoff will be at 9.33pm BST.