Alex Pullin death: Two-time world champion snowboarder dies aged 32

By Megan White

Two-time world champion snowboarder Alex Pullin has died aged 32 while spearfishing off the coast of Australia.

The Olympian was pulled unconscious from the water at Palm Beach on the Gold Coast on Wednesday morning.

Justin Payne, a Queensland Ambulance Service (QAS) officer, told ABC News that emergency services responded to a call just after 10:30am.

He said: "The QAS received a phone call to support the lifeguards down here, where they were attempting to retrieve and resuscitate a 32-year-old male, who was found on the bottom of the ocean.

"The patient was found at the bottom of the reef, [and] was brought to the top by another snorkeller and brought in by lifeguards.

"The resuscitation attempt was for approximately 45 to 50 minutes with CPR the entire time. Unfortunately, the patient did not survive.”

In a statement, the sport’s governing body, Snow Australia, said: “The Snow Australia community is shocked and saddened by the sudden passing of triple Olympian, Alex Pullin, who today lost his life while spear fishing on the Gold Coast this morning.

“Our deepest condolences are with Alex’s family, as well as his team mates and support staff.

“Alex was a beloved member of the Snow Australia community and he will be dearly missed.”

Tributes were also paid by the New South Wales Institute of Sport and the Australian Olympic team, who said: “Three-time Olympian, Australian Flagbearer at Sochi 2014 and two-time World Champion.

“An incredible athlete, beloved teammate and role model, you will be sorely missed. Rest In Peace.”