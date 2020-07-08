Alex Pullin death: Two-time world champion snowboarder dies aged 32

8 July 2020, 08:32

File photo: Olympian Alex Pullin has died aged 32
File photo: Olympian Alex Pullin has died aged 32. Picture: Getty

By Megan White

Two-time world champion snowboarder Alex Pullin has died aged 32 while spearfishing off the coast of Australia.

The Olympian was pulled unconscious from the water at Palm Beach on the Gold Coast on Wednesday morning.

Justin Payne, a Queensland Ambulance Service (QAS) officer, told ABC News that emergency services responded to a call just after 10:30am.

He said: "The QAS received a phone call to support the lifeguards down here, where they were attempting to retrieve and resuscitate a 32-year-old male, who was found on the bottom of the ocean.

"The patient was found at the bottom of the reef, [and] was brought to the top by another snorkeller and brought in by lifeguards.

"The resuscitation attempt was for approximately 45 to 50 minutes with CPR the entire time. Unfortunately, the patient did not survive.”

In a statement, the sport’s governing body, Snow Australia, said: “The Snow Australia community is shocked and saddened by the sudden passing of triple Olympian, Alex Pullin, who today lost his life while spear fishing on the Gold Coast this morning.

“Our deepest condolences are with Alex’s family, as well as his team mates and support staff.

“Alex was a beloved member of the Snow Australia community and he will be dearly missed.”

Tributes were also paid by the New South Wales Institute of Sport and the Australian Olympic team, who said: “Three-time Olympian, Australian Flagbearer at Sochi 2014 and two-time World Champion.

“An incredible athlete, beloved teammate and role model, you will be sorely missed. Rest In Peace.”

Comments

Loading...

Happening Now

Latest World News

See more Latest World News

A cyclist passes mannequins in face masks in Christchurch

Covid-19 patient who broke quarantine to go shopping to be charged in New Zealand

The WHO has said that airborne transmission of covid-19 cannot be ruled out

Airborne Covid-19 transmission can't be ruled out, says WHO

Portugal was left of the government list of quarantine exempt countries

Portugal in talks with UK over travel quarantine restrictions

UK News

Serbia's President Aleksandar Vucic speaks during a press conference in Belgrade, Serbia

Serbia reimpose lockdown after highest single-day death toll from Covid-19

The Trump administration has written to the UN

Donald Trump begins formal process of leaving WHO as US coronavirus deaths top 130,000

USA

Usain Bolt has shared the first pictures of his baby girl

Usain Bolt shares first pictures of baby daughter and reveals name